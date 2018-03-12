Legg Mason Global Funds PLC
LEGEUUC:ID
126.45
USD
0.42
0.33%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
107.20 - 128.29
1年トータルリターン
17.50%
年初来リターン
2.50%
前日終値
126.03
ファンド分類
European Region
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
European Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
126.45
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/12/2018)
114.103
設定日
02/24/2004
直近配当額 ( 01/25/2018)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
ANDREW BELSHAW
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
1.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
1.97%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
JV503423:COR
|23.78 千
|23.88 百万
|20.96
|
EJ770441:COR
|12.00 千
|14.29 百万
|12.54
|
EK699416:COR
|5.98 千
|6.26 百万
|5.50
|
EI322934:COR
|3.92 千
|5.63 百万
|4.94
|
JV607211:COR
|4.76 千
|4.88 百万
|4.28
|
EJ609837:COR
|3.13 千
|4.20 百万
|3.69
|
UV825938:COR
|16.70 千
|3.77 百万
|3.31
|
EH766910:COR
|10.70 千
|1.47 百万
|1.29
|
EJ827529:COR
|990.00
|1.46 百万
|1.28
|
LW155732:COR
|1.40 千
|1.42 百万
|1.25
企業概要
Legg Mason Global Funds PLC - Western Asset Euro Core Plus Bond Fund is a UCITS certified open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The objective is to maximize total return and capital appreciation. The Fund will invest primarily in debt securities that are listed or traded on Recognised Exchanges located in developed and emerging markets that are denominated in Euro.
住所Legg Mason Investments (Europe) Ltd
201 Bishopsgate
London EC2M 3AB
United Kingdom
電話番号44-20-7070-7444
Webサイトwww.leggmason.com.hk