Legal & General European Tru
LEGEURA:LN
499.10
GBp
1.80
0.36%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
421.40 - 506.10
1年トータルリターン
11.87%
年初来リターン
1.60%
前日終値
497.30
52週レンジ
421.40 - 506.10
1年トータルリターン
11.53%
年初来リターン
1.60%
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
European Reg. ex UK
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
European Reg. ex UK
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
499.1
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
156.378
設定日
09/09/1985
直近配当額 ( 07/28/2017)
0.643421
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.13%
ファンドマネージャ
GAVIN LAUNDER
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.56%
経費率
1.70%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
ASML:NA
ASMLﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞ
|46.10 千
|6.61 百万
|4.21
|
IFX:GR
ｲﾝﾌｨﾆｵﾝﾃｸﾉﾛｼﾞｰｽﾞ
|276.00 千
|5.65 百万
|3.60
|
FR:FP
ヴァレオ
|98.90 千
|5.54 百万
|3.53
|
UCG:IM
ｳﾆｸﾚﾃﾞｨﾄ
|349.27 千
|5.41 百万
|3.45
|
DAI:GR
ﾀﾞｲﾑﾗｰ
|82.80 千
|5.40 百万
|3.44
|
SAP:GR
ＳＡＰ
|67.01 千
|5.31 百万
|3.38
|
FRU:GR
ﾌｪﾗﾀﾑ
|205.60 千
|5.20 百万
|3.31
|
AMS:SM
ｱﾏﾃﾞｳｽITｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|95.00 千
|5.20 百万
|3.31
|
RACE:US
ﾌｪﾗｰﾘ
|62.01 千
|5.19 百万
|3.30
|
KGX:GR
KION ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|79.80 千
|5.18 百万
|3.30
企業概要
Legal & General European Trust is an authorized unit trust incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Trust's objective is to secure capital growth. The Trust invests in a portfolio exclusively invested directly or indirectly in European securities, other than those of the UK, which may be selected from all economic sectors.
住所Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com