Legg Mason Global Funds plc
LEGEUAA:ID
117.10
USD
0.32
0.27%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
101.22 - 126.37
1年トータルリターン
13.65%
年初来リターン
1.18%
前日終値
116.78
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Foreign Value
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
117.1
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
40.529
設定日
05/09/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
PAUL DAVID EHRLICHMAN / SAFA MUHTASEB
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.35%
経費率
1.85%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SPY:US
SPDR S&P500 ETF
|4.13 千
|1.16 百万
|2.92
|
TKA:GR
ﾃｨｯｾﾝｸﾙｯﾌﾟ
|23.46 千
|738.51 千
|1.85
|
WFC:US
ｳｪﾙｽﾞ･ﾌｧｰｺﾞ
|11.20 千
|736.74 千
|1.85
|
STAN:LN
ｽﾀﾝﾀﾞｰﾄﾞ･ﾁｬｰﾀｰﾄﾞ･ﾋﾟｰｴﾙｼｰ
|61.21 千
|712.23 千
|1.79
|
BNP:FP
ＢＮＰパリバ
|8.55 千
|706.26 千
|1.77
|
468:HK
紛美包装[ｸﾞﾚｲﾄﾋﾞｭｰｱｾﾌﾟﾃｨｯｸﾊﾟ
|981.21 千
|703.18 千
|1.76
|
RIO:AU
ﾘｵ･ﾃｨﾝﾄ
|11.08 千
|682.24 千
|1.71
|
6501:JP
日立製作所
|84.47 千
|674.04 千
|1.69
|
GFS:LN
Ｇ４Ｓ
|157.27 千
|634.76 千
|1.59
|
BAS:GR
BASF
|5.41 千
|634.36 千
|1.59
企業概要
Legg Mason Global Funds plc - Legg Mason ClearBridge Global Equity Fund is a UCITS certified open- end fund incorporated in Ireland. The objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests at all times at least two-thirds of its Net Asset Value in equity securities (including common stock and preferred shares) that are listed or traded on regulated markets.
住所Legg Mason Investments (Europe) Ltd
201 Bishopsgate
London EC2M 3AB
United Kingdom
電話番号44-20-7070-7444
Webサイトwww.leggmason.com.hk