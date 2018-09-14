Legg Mason Global Funds PLC
89.76
USD
0.27
0.30%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
88.99 - 99.57
1年トータルリターン
-6.60%
年初来リターン
-7.22%
前日終値
89.49
ファンド分類
Emerging Markets Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
89.76
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/14/2018)
25.053
設定日
01/04/2011
直近配当額 ( 08/23/2018)
0.329046192
直近配当利回り（税込）
4.40%
ファンドマネージャ
LIAN CHIA LIANG
定額申込手数料
2.50%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.10%
経費率
0.00%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LMLMDMU:ID
Legg Mason Global Funds PLC
|27.62 千
|2.56 百万
|9.71
|
EJ872908:COR
|700.00
|749.00 千
|2.84
|
EJ774001:COR
|10.06 百万
|700.27 千
|2.65
|
AM273642:COR
|660.00
|648.81 千
|2.46
|
EG518095:COR
|520.00
|561.04 千
|2.13
|
EG178798:COR
|450.00
|516.25 千
|1.96
|
QJ138846:COR
|380.00
|461.05 千
|1.75
|
EK956131:COR
|450.00
|448.16 千
|1.70
|
EJ152761:COR
|410.00
|416.32 千
|1.58
|
EK954340:COR
|390.00
|402.09 千
|1.52
企業概要
Legg Mason Global Funds PLC - Western Asset Emerging Markets Total Return Bond Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to maximize total return. The Fund invests 70% of its asset in debt securities of issuers located in emerging markets, listed on regulated markets. The Fund can also invest in government and corporate bonds of developed/developping countries
住所Legg Mason Investments (Europe) Ltd
201 Bishopsgate
London EC2M 3AB
United Kingdom
電話番号44-20-7070-7444
Webサイトwww.leggmasonglobal.com