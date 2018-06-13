Legg Mason Global Funds PLC
LEGDSIC:ID
88.78
USD
0.06
0.07%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
88.26 - 90.76
1年トータルリターン
1.63%
年初来リターン
0.13%
前日終値
88.72
52週レンジ
88.26 - 90.76
1年トータルリターン
1.57%
年初来リターン
0.13%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
High Yield Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
88.78
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
28.362
設定日
02/24/2004
直近配当額 ( 05/24/2018)
0.315429
直近配当利回り（税込）
4.26%
ファンドマネージャ
WALTER E KILCULLEN
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
1.00%
償還手数料
1.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.60%
経費率
1.96%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EK179808:COR
|400.00
|394.25 千
|1.29
|
EJ266931:COR
|350.00
|355.69 千
|1.17
|
EK871152:COR
|330.00
|355.67 千
|1.17
|
EJ644975:COR
|380.00
|355.54 千
|1.17
|
LW438547:COR
|350.00
|354.81 千
|1.16
|
EJ273399:COR
|290.00
|346.55 千
|1.14
|
!!00B22A:MTG
|20.00 千
|343.61 千
|1.13
|
!!00GB8T:MTG
|11.15 千
|320.05 千
|1.05
|
EJ738241:COR
|310.00
|314.65 千
|1.03
|
!!02EIDH:MTG
|260.00
|281.23 千
|0.92
企業概要
Legg Mason Global Funds PLC - Western Asset Short Duration High Income Bond Fund is a UCITS certified open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The objective is to achieve a high level of current income. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in high-yielding debt securities that are denominated in USD and currencies of a variety of other Developed Countries.
住所Legg Mason Investments (Europe) Ltd
201 Bishopsgate
London EC2M 3AB
United Kingdom
電話番号44-20-7070-7444
Webサイトwww.leggmason.com.hk