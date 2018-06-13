Legg Mason Global Funds PLC

LEGDSIB:ID
88.79
USD
0.06
0.07%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
88.26 - 90.78
1年トータルリターン
1.88%
年初来リターン
0.24%
ファンド分類
High Yield Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
88.79
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
28.362
設定日
02/24/2004
直近配当額 ( 05/24/2018)
0.33614311
直近配当利回り（税込）
4.54%
ファンドマネージャ
WALTER E KILCULLEN
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
5.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.35%
経費率
1.71%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EK179808:COR
400.00 394.25 千 1.29
EJ266931:COR
350.00 355.69 千 1.17
EK871152:COR
330.00 355.67 千 1.17
EJ644975:COR
380.00 355.54 千 1.17
LW438547:COR
350.00 354.81 千 1.16
EJ273399:COR
290.00 346.55 千 1.14
!!00B22A:MTG
20.00 千 343.61 千 1.13
!!00GB8T:MTG
11.15 千 320.05 千 1.05
EJ738241:COR
310.00 314.65 千 1.03
!!02EIDH:MTG
260.00 281.23 千 0.92
企業概要
Legg Mason Global Funds PLC - Western Asset Short Duration High Income Bond Fund is a UCITS certified open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The objective is to achieve a high level of current income. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in high-yielding debt securities that are denominated in USD and currencies of a variety of other Developed Countries.
住所
Legg Mason Investments (Europe) Ltd
201 Bishopsgate
London EC2M 3AB
United Kingdom
電話番号
44-20-7070-7444
Webサイト
www.leggmason.com.hk