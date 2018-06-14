Legal & General Distribution
LEGDISI:LN
58.56
GBp
0.12
0.20%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
56.99 - 60.04
1年トータルリターン
0.47%
年初来リターン
-0.37%
前日終値
58.68
52週レンジ
56.99 - 60.04
1年トータルリターン
0.86%
年初来リターン
-0.37%
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
イギリス
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
58.56
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
60.935
設定日
11/28/2003
直近配当額 ( 04/16/2018)
0.830517
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.84%
ファンドマネージャ
DAVID NORTH
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.41%
経費率
1.45%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LEGHIII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ･ﾊｲｲﾝｶﾑ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
|15.77 百万
|7.65 百万
|12.48
|
LGSDCII:LN
Legal & General Short Dated
|10.33 百万
|5.25 百万
|8.57
|
EC867711:COR
|3.58 千
|5.00 百万
|8.17
|
LGSINII:LN
Legal & General Sterling Inc
|4.15 百万
|4.19 百万
|6.84
|
EC453273:COR
|3.25 千
|4.09 百万
|6.67
|
LEGFIXI:LN
Legal & General Fixed Intere
|5.34 百万
|3.79 百万
|6.19
|
BARHIFI:LN
Legal & General Managed Mont
|5.87 百万
|3.79 百万
|6.19
|
LGGILLI:LN
Legal & General - Global Inf
|4.53 百万
|2.38 百万
|3.88
|
BP/:LN
ＢＰ
|201.30 千
|1.14 百万
|1.86
|
RIO:LN
ﾘｵ･ﾃｨﾝﾄ
|25.86 千
|1.09 百万
|1.78
企業概要
Legal and General Distribution Trust is a UCITS authorized unit trust incorporated in the United Kingdom. The aim of the Trust is to provide a combination of income and long-term capital growth. The Trust will invest principally in a diversified portfolio of bonds and equities.
住所Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com