Legal & General Distribution

LEGDISA:LN
95.16
GBp
0.19
0.20%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
91.28 - 96.13
1年トータルリターン
0.44%
年初来リターン
-0.36%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
前日終値
95.35
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
イギリス
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
95.16
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
60.935
設定日
11/28/2003
直近配当額 ( 04/16/2018)
1.330252
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.80%
ファンドマネージャ
DAVID NORTH
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.41%
経費率
1.45%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
LEGHIII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ･ﾊｲｲﾝｶﾑ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
15.77 百万 7.65 百万 12.48
LGSDCII:LN
Legal & General Short Dated
10.33 百万 5.25 百万 8.57
EC867711:COR
3.58 千 5.00 百万 8.17
LGSINII:LN
Legal & General Sterling Inc
4.15 百万 4.19 百万 6.84
EC453273:COR
3.25 千 4.09 百万 6.67
LEGFIXI:LN
Legal & General Fixed Intere
5.34 百万 3.79 百万 6.19
BARHIFI:LN
Legal & General Managed Mont
5.87 百万 3.79 百万 6.19
LGGILLI:LN
Legal & General - Global Inf
4.53 百万 2.38 百万 3.88
BP/:LN
ＢＰ
201.30 千 1.14 百万 1.86
RIO:LN
ﾘｵ･ﾃｨﾝﾄ
25.86 千 1.09 百万 1.78
企業概要
Legal and General Distribution Trust is a UCITS authorized unit trust incorporated in the United Kingdom. The aim of the Trust is to provide a combination of income and long-term capital growth. The Trust will invest principally in a diversified portfolio of bonds and equities.
住所
Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号
-
Webサイト
www.legalandgeneralgroup.com