Legal & General Cash Trust
LEGCASI:LN
94.01
GBp
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/09/14
残存期間
-
Total Assets (b -) (on 08/31/2018)
1.704
設定日
05/27/1997
52週レンジ
93.75 - 94.01
前日終値
94.01
1年トータルリターン
0.28%
年初来リターン
0.23%
資産総額 (十億 -) ( 08/31/2018)
1.704
設定日
05/27/1997
ファンドマネージャ
JENNIFER GILLESPIE
信託報酬額
0.25%
経費率
0.65%
企業概要
Legal and General Cash Trust is an authorized unit trust incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Trust's objective is to secure a high-yield from those deposits or short-term instruments in which investment is permissible for a money-market fund.
住所Legal & General Investment Mgmt Ltd
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号44-203-124-3000
Webサイトwww.lgim.com