Legal & General Cash Trust
LEGCALA:LN
50.40
GBp
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
残存期間
-
Total Assets (b -) (on 05/31/2018)
1.614
設定日
04/28/2016
52週レンジ
50.18 - 50.40
前日終値
50.40
1年トータルリターン
0.44%
年初来リターン
0.24%
資産総額 (十億 -) ( 05/31/2018)
1.614
設定日
04/28/2016
ファンドマネージャ
JENNIFER GILLESPIE
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
Legal and General Cash Trust is an authorized unit trust incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Trust's objective is to secure a high-yield from those deposits or short-term instruments in which investment is permissible for a money-market fund.
住所Legal & General Investment Mgmt Ltd
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号44-203-124-3000
Webサイトwww.lgim.com