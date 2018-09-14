Legal & General Cash Trust
LEGCAIA:LN
97.42
GBp
0.00
0.00%
残存期間
-
Total Assets (b -) (on 08/31/2018)
1.704
設定日
11/07/2005
1年トータルリターン
0.38%
年初来リターン
0.32%
ファンドマネージャ
JENNIFER GILLESPIE
信託報酬額
0.15%
経費率
0.21%
企業概要
Legal and General Cash Trust is an authorized unit trust incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Trust's objective is to secure a high-yield from those deposits or short-term instruments in which investment is permissible for a money-market fund.
住所Legal & General Investment Mgmt Ltd
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号44-203-124-3000
Webサイトwww.lgim.com