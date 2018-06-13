Legg Mason Martin Currie Val
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.1014 - 1.2605
1年トータルリターン
13.57%
年初来リターン
2.18%
前日終値
1.2490
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Blend Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
オーストラリア
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
1.24124
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 06/13/2018)
24.258
設定日
04/30/2007
直近配当額 ( 12/29/2017)
0.01931
直近配当利回り（税込）
3.12%
ファンドマネージャ
REECE BIRTLES
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.50%
経費率
0.50%
企業概要
Legg Mason Martin Currie Value Equity Trust is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund aims to earn a before fees and tax return of 3% p.a. in excess of the S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of Australian listed equity securities that focuses on active stock selection with a "value" investment style bias.
住所Legg Mason Asset Management Ltd
Level 47
120 Collins Street
Melbourne VIC 3000
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-3-9017-8600
Webサイトwww.leggmason.com.au