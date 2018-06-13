Global Aggregate
LEGATRUU:IND
477.1897
0.1293
0.03%
更新日時 2018/06/13
前日終値
477.3190
52週レンジ
467.7560 - 492.8660
1年トータルリターン
0.41%
年初来リターン
-1.56%
企業概要
The Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Bond Index is a flagship measure of global investment grade debt from twenty-four local currency markets. This multi-currency benchmark includes treasury, government-related, corporate and securitized fixed-rate bonds from both developed and emerging markets issuers.
