BC GlobalAgg TR Hed EUR
LEGATREH:IND
214.8501
0.2274
0.11%
更新日時 2018/09/14
前日終値
215.0775
52週レンジ
214.1470 - 219.4140
1年トータルリターン
-1.69%
年初来リターン
-1.71%
企業概要
The Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index is a flagship measure of global investment grade debt from twenty-four local currency markets. This multi-currency benchmark includes treasury, government-related, corporate and securitized fixed-rate bonds from both developed and emerging markets issuers.
