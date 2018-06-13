BC GlobalAgg TR Hed CHF
LEGATRCH:IND
171.6106
0.0267
0.02%
更新日時 2018/06/13
前日終値
171.5839
52週レンジ
171.1497 - 176.3540
1年トータルリターン
-2.41%
年初来リターン
-1.91%
企業概要
The Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index is a flagship measure of global investment grade debt from twenty-four local currency markets. This multi-currency benchmark includes treasury, government-related, corporate and securitized fixed-rate bonds from both developed and emerging markets issuers.
