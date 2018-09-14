Legg Mason Global Funds PLC

LEGADHG:ID
92.37
GBP
0.27
0.29%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
91.62 - 103.79
1年トータルリターン
-7.39%
年初来リターン
-7.89%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
92.10
52週レンジ
91.62 - 103.79
1年トータルリターン
-7.59%
年初来リターン
-7.89%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Emerging Markets Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
92.37
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/14/2018)
25.053
設定日
06/30/2010
直近配当額 ( 08/23/2018)
0.41351459
直近配当利回り（税込）
5.37%
ファンドマネージャ
LIAN CHIA LIANG
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
LMLMDMU:ID
Legg Mason Global Funds PLC
27.62 千 2.56 百万 9.71
EJ872908:COR
700.00 749.00 千 2.84
EJ774001:COR
10.06 百万 700.27 千 2.65
AM273642:COR
660.00 648.81 千 2.46
EG518095:COR
520.00 561.04 千 2.13
EG178798:COR
450.00 516.25 千 1.96
QJ138846:COR
380.00 461.05 千 1.75
EK956131:COR
450.00 448.16 千 1.70
EJ152761:COR
410.00 416.32 千 1.58
EK954340:COR
390.00 402.09 千 1.52
企業概要
Legg Mason Global Funds PLC - Western Asset Emerging Markets Total Return Bond Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to maximize total return. The Fund invests 70% of its asset in debt securities of issuers located in emerging markets, listed on regulated markets. The Fund can also invest in government and corporate bonds of developed/developping countries
住所
Legg Mason Investments (Europe) Ltd
201 Bishopsgate
London EC2M 3AB
United Kingdom
電話番号
44-20-7070-7444
Webサイト
www.leggmasonglobal.com