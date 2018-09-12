Legacy FIC FI Multimercado
LEGACYM:BZ
1.55
BRL
0.01
0.37%
更新日時 2018/09/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
1.42 - 1.63
1年トータルリターン
5.99%
年初来リターン
6.08%
前日終値
1.55
52週レンジ
1.42 - 1.63
1年トータルリターン
7.20%
年初来リターン
6.08%
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/12/2018)
1.554809
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 09/12/2018)
8.033
設定日
04/02/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
3.00%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
CLARWMA:BZ
Claritas Alocacao FI Multime
|1.46 百万
|3.05 百万
|37.78
|
CLARVAL:BZ
Claritas Valor FIA
|884.00 千
|2.48 百万
|30.71
|
CLRTASI:BZ
Claritas Inflacao Institucio
|698.41 千
|1.47 百万
|18.19
|
FAISCAF:BZ
Faisca Fia
|907.82 千
|1.08 百万
|13.35
企業概要
Legacy FIC FI Multimercado is an open-end fund of funds incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The fund will invest at least 95% of its assets in all types of other funds.
住所Claritas Administracao de Recursos
Av. Juscelino Kubitschek, 50 - 10 FL
04543-000 Sao Paulo - SP
Brazil
電話番号55-11-4153-9503
Webサイトwww.claritas.com.br