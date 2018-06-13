Western Asset Selecao Acoes
LEGACOE:BZ
1,213.71
BRL
2.78
0.23%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
1,108.50 - 1,440.08
1年トータルリターン
7.79%
年初来リターン
-6.96%
前日終値
1,216.49
ファンド分類
Aggressive Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
1,213.708
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 06/13/2018)
13.968
設定日
02/28/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
4.00%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LMMASVA:BZ
Western Asset Valuation FIA
|10.36 百万
|14.76 百万
|99.65
企業概要
Western Asset Selecao Acoes FIC FI is an open-end fund of funds incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund will invest at least 95% of its assets in other Equity mutual funds.
住所Legg Mason Western Asset Management
Av. Engenheiro Luis Carlos Berrini,
716, 4 - 5 Andares
01311-920 Sao Paulo, SP
Brazil
電話番号55-11-5503-3379
Webサイトwww.leggmason.com.br