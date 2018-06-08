LEGACY ACCUMULATION FUND
LEGACCF:MC
1,117.38
MAD
更新日時 2018/06/08
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
1,075.51 - 1,133.82
1年トータルリターン
4.00%
年初来リターン
0.98%
52週レンジ
1,075.51 - 1,133.82
1年トータルリターン
4.35%
年初来リターン
0.98%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/08/2018)
1,117.38
資産総額 (百万 MAD) ( 06/08/2018)
41.791
設定日
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
1.50%
償還手数料
1.50%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
SICAV LEGANCY ACCUMULATION FUND is an open end fund registered in Morocco. The fund objective is to achieve returns and profits over the medium to long term. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of equities and fixed income instruments as well as money market transactions.
住所355, Route d'EL Jadida
Casablanca
Morocco
電話番号Tel:+212 (0)522239760
Webサイト
-