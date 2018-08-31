LEO Portfolios Sif-First Eur
LEFEACE:LX
96.23
EUR
更新日時 2018/08/31
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
93.96 - 98.07
1年トータルリターン
2.43%
年初来リターン
0.98%
52週レンジ
93.96 - 98.07
1年トータルリターン
2.43%
年初来リターン
0.98%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
European Region
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
European Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 08/31/2018)
96.23
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 08/31/2018)
17.371
設定日
10/30/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Leo Portfolios SIF-First European Growth Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is achieve capital appreciation on a long term view. The Fund invests in securities across all European markets including Target Funds whether publicly or privately placed.
住所Monaco Asset Management
Villa Les Fleurs
27, Blv Princesse Charlotte
MC-98000 Monaco
電話番号-
Webサイト
-