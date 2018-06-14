Euro Floating Rate Notes
LEF1TREU:IND
130.4658
0.0406
0.03%
更新日時 13:00 JST 2018/06/14
前日終値
130.4252
52週レンジ
130.4039 - 131.2161
1年トータルリターン
-0.25%
年初来リターン
-0.52%
指数構成銘柄
0
値上り銘柄
0
値下り銘柄
0
企業概要
The Bloomberg Barclays Euro Aggregate Bond Index is a benchmark that measures the investment grade, euro-denominated, floating- rate bond market, including treasuries, government-related, corporate and securitized issues. Inclusion is based on currency denomination of a bond and not country of risk of the issuer.
