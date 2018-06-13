OptiMix Superannuation - Gea
LEF0079:AU
1.3883
AUD
0.0115
0.82%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.1850 - 1.4190
1年トータルリターン
13.54%
年初来リターン
0.91%
前日終値
1.3998
ファンド分類
Blend Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
オーストラリア
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
1.3883
資産総額 (千 AUD) ( 04/30/2018)
325.296
設定日
07/20/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.90%
経費率
2.46%
企業概要
OptiMix Superannuation - Geared Australian Share is a superannuation fund incorporated in Australia. The Fund aims to achieve returns (before fees, charges and taxes) that exceed the S&P/ASX 300 Accumulation Index, over periods of five years or more.
住所OnePath & ANZ Funds
242 Pitt Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-2-9234-8111
Webサイトwww.onepath.com.au