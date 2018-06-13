OptiMix Term Allocated Pensi
LEF0074:AU
1.4483
AUD
0.0008
0.06%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
1.2709 - 1.4582
1年トータルリターン
9.01%
年初来リターン
3.25%
前日終値
1.4475
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
1.4483
資産総額 (千 AUD) ( 04/30/2018)
183.630
設定日
09/20/2004
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
2.91%
企業概要
OptiMix Term Allocated Pension - Global Share is a pension fund incorporated in Australia. The Fund aims to achieve returns before fees charges and taxes that exceed the MSCI World index excluding Australia over periods of five years or more.
住所OnePath & ANZ Funds
242 Pitt Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-2-9234-8111
Webサイトwww.onepath.com.au