OptiMix Term Allocated Pensi
LEF0063:AU
2.4144
AUD
0.0052
0.21%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
2.2596 - 2.4227
1年トータルリターン
5.87%
年初来リターン
0.94%
前日終値
2.4196
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
2.4144
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 04/30/2018)
2.689
設定日
09/20/2004
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
2.18%
企業概要
OptiMix Term Allocated Pension - Balanced is a pension fund incorporated in Australia. The Fund aims to achieve returns (before fees, charges and taxes) that on average exceed inflation by at least 5.0% p.a., over periods of five years or more.
住所OnePath & ANZ Funds
242 Pitt Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-2-9234-8111
Webサイトwww.onepath.com.au