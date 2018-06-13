OptiMix Term Allocated Pensi
LEF0058:AU
1.6541
AUD
0.0019
0.11%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
1.6391 - 1.6683
1年トータルリターン
-0.81%
年初来リターン
-0.10%
前日終値
1.6522
52週レンジ
1.6391 - 1.6683
1年トータルリターン
-0.79%
年初来リターン
-0.10%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
オーストラリア
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
1.6541
資産総額 (千 AUD) ( 04/30/2018)
73.098
設定日
09/20/2004
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
2.51%
企業概要
OptiMix Term Allocated Pension - Australian Fixed Interest is a pension fund incorporated in Australia. The Fund aims to achieve returns (before fees, charges and taxes) that exceed the UBS Composite Bond Index (0+Yr), over periods of three years or more.
住所OnePath & ANZ Funds
242 Pitt Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-2-9234-8111
Webサイトwww.onepath.com.au