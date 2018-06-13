LGT Select Equity Enhanced M
LEEMVBU:LE
1,209.24
USD
2.60
0.21%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1,106.19 - 1,247.93
1年トータルリターン
7.78%
年初来リターン
2.09%
前日終値
1,211.84
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
1,209.24
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
541.116
設定日
11/25/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
1.59%
企業概要
LGT Select Equity Enhanced Minimum Variance -(USD) is an open-end fund incorporated in Liechtenstein. The Fund's objective is to achieve returns. The Fund invests in equities worldwide. The Sharpe Ratio will be used to evaluate the risk profile.
住所LGT Capital Partners (FL) Ltd
Herrengasse 12
9490 Vaduz
Liechtenstein
電話番号+41 55 415 92 92 Tel
Webサイトwww.lgtcp.com