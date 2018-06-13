EuroAgg Industrial
LEEITREU:IND
249.1765
0.1841
0.07%
更新日時 2018/06/13
前日終値
248.9924
52週レンジ
246.7517 - 253.3234
1年トータルリターン
-0.08%
年初来リターン
-0.77%
企業概要
The Bloomberg Barclays Euro Aggregate Bond Index is a benchmark that measures the investment grade, euro-denominated, fixed- rate bond market, including treasuries, government-related, corporate and securitized issues. Inclusion is based on currency denomination of a bond and not country of risk of the issuer.
