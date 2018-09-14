EuroAgg Fin
LEEFTRUU:IND
258.1693
0.2584
0.10%
更新日時 2018/09/14
前日終値
258.4277
52週レンジ
251.4452 - 278.8335
1年トータルリターン
-2.45%
年初来リターン
-3.55%
前日終値
258.4277
52週レンジ
251.4452 - 278.8335
1年トータルリターン
-2.45%
年初来リターン
-3.55%
企業概要
The Bloomberg Barclays Euro Aggregate Bond Index is a benchmark that measures the investment grade, euro-denominated, fixed- rate bond market, including treasuries, government-related, corporate and securitized issues. Inclusion is based on currency denomination of a bond and not country of risk of the issuer.
住所-
電話番号-
Webサイト
-