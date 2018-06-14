ETFS Lead Individual Securit
LEED:LN
London
21.938
USD
0.287
1.29%
更新日時 0:35 JST 2018/06/15
始値
21.915
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
21.915 - 21.938
出来高
1,500
前日終値
22.225
52週レンジ
18.590 - 23.905
1年トータルリターン
18.01%
年初来リターン
-1.58%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
22.103
資産総額 (千 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
514.003
設定日
11/12/2009
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
0.55%
乖離率52週平均値
-0.01%
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.49%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
4.91%
3年トータルリターン
8.55%
5年トータルリターン
1.17%
企業概要
ETFS Lead is an open-ended Exchange Traded Commodity, incorporated in Jersey and UCITS eligible. ETFS Lead is designed to track the Bloomberg Lead Total Return Index. ETFS Lead allow investors to invest in the lead commodity market without the need to take delivery of physical lead or trade in futures contracts.
住所ETFS Commodity Securities Limited
Ordnance House
31 Pier Road, St Helier
Jersey JE4 8PW
Channel Islands
電話番号+44-20-7448-4330 Tel
Webサイトwww.etfsecurities.com