Legg Mason Global Funds PLC
LEDSUAA:ID
144.15
USD
0.07
0.05%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
140.57 - 144.15
1年トータルリターン
2.30%
年初来リターン
1.59%
前日終値
144.08
52週レンジ
140.57 - 144.15
1年トータルリターン
2.36%
年初来リターン
1.59%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
High Yield Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
144.15
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/14/2018)
24.871
設定日
05/09/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
WALTER E KILCULLEN
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.10%
経費率
1.40%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EK179808:COR
|400.00
|401.42 千
|1.42
|
LW438547:COR
|350.00
|353.26 千
|1.25
|
EK871152:COR
|330.00
|352.10 千
|1.25
|
EJ273399:COR
|290.00
|342.20 千
|1.21
|
EJ738241:COR
|310.00
|315.43 千
|1.12
|
!!00GB8T:MTG
|11.15 千
|299.71 千
|1.06
|
!!02EIDH:MTG
|260.00
|280.66 千
|1.00
|
!!02EICV:MTG
|260.00
|267.84 千
|0.95
|
EJ041744:COR
|250.00
|265.94 千
|0.94
|
EJ969450:COR
|200.00
|258.67 千
|0.92
企業概要
Legg Mason Global Funds PLC - Western Asset Short Duration High Income Bond Fund is a UCITS certified open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The objective is to achieve a high level of current income. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in high-yielding debt securities that are denominated in USD and currencies of a variety of other Developed Countries.
住所Legg Mason Investments (Europe) Ltd
201 Bishopsgate
London EC2M 3AB
United Kingdom
電話番号44-20-7070-7444
Webサイトwww.leggmasonglobal.com