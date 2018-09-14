Legg Mason Global Funds PLC

LEDSUAA:ID
144.15
USD
0.07
0.05%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
140.57 - 144.15
1年トータルリターン
2.30%
年初来リターン
1.59%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
High Yield Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
144.15
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/14/2018)
24.871
設定日
05/09/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
WALTER E KILCULLEN
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.10%
経費率
1.40%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EK179808:COR
400.00 401.42 千 1.42
LW438547:COR
350.00 353.26 千 1.25
EK871152:COR
330.00 352.10 千 1.25
EJ273399:COR
290.00 342.20 千 1.21
EJ738241:COR
310.00 315.43 千 1.12
!!00GB8T:MTG
11.15 千 299.71 千 1.06
!!02EIDH:MTG
260.00 280.66 千 1.00
!!02EICV:MTG
260.00 267.84 千 0.95
EJ041744:COR
250.00 265.94 千 0.94
EJ969450:COR
200.00 258.67 千 0.92
企業概要
Legg Mason Global Funds PLC - Western Asset Short Duration High Income Bond Fund is a UCITS certified open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The objective is to achieve a high level of current income. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in high-yielding debt securities that are denominated in USD and currencies of a variety of other Developed Countries.
住所
Legg Mason Investments (Europe) Ltd
201 Bishopsgate
London EC2M 3AB
United Kingdom
電話番号
44-20-7070-7444
Webサイト
www.leggmasonglobal.com