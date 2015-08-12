Duet Managed Futures Fund
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (USD) ( -)
-
設定日
12/08/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Duet Managed Futures Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to achieve long term capital growth. The Fund will invest, using long, synthetically long or synthetically short positions, in currencies, equity indices, bonds, equities, and short-term interest rates.
住所Leo Fund Managers Ltd
1 Kingsway
8th floor
London WC2B 6AT
United Kingdom
電話番号44-20-7824-5880 Tel
Webサイトwww.leofund.co.uk