EUR Crd 1-5YxFin TR Unh EUR
LECXTREU:IND
199.2505
0.0503
0.03%
更新日時 2018/06/13
前日終値
199.2002
52週レンジ
197.8633 - 200.5062
1年トータルリターン
0.31%
年初来リターン
-0.13%
企業概要
TheBloomberg Barclays Euro Corporate ex Financial index is a subset of Barclays broader- based flagship indices, such as the Euro Corporate, Euro Aggregate and the multi-currency Global Aggregate Index. The Euro Corporate ex Financial Index was launched on 1 June 1998.
