Lect FIC FIA
LECTFDI:BZ
2.54
BRL
0.03
1.34%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
2.43 - 3.15
1年トータルリターン
-14.68%
年初来リターン
-13.93%
前日終値
2.57
ファンド分類
Blend Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
2.537983
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 09/13/2018)
67.224
設定日
11/04/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
BRUNO LEVACOV
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
10.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.35%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
ATMOSMA:BZ
ｱﾄﾓｽ･ﾏｽﾀｰ
|139.80 千
|69.35 百万
|100.10
企業概要
Lect FIC FIA is an open-end fund of funds incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund will invest at least 95% of its assets in other Equity mutual funds.
住所Atmos Capital Gestao de Recursos
Av Visconde de Piraja, n 414 Sala403
22410-002, Rio de Janeiro - RJ
Brazil
電話番号55-21-2222-4487
Webサイトwww.atmoscapital.com.br