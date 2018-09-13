Leblon Acoes FIC FIA
LEBLONA:BZ
328.23
BRL
2.57
0.78%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
312.37 - 377.76
1年トータルリターン
-0.91%
年初来リターン
-2.43%
前日終値
330.81
ファンド分類
Blend Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
328.233
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 09/13/2018)
126.581
設定日
09/30/2008
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
10.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.50%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LEBLONB:BZ
Leblon Acoes Master FIA
|306.46 千
|133.78 百万
|99.38
|
LIQIX:BZ
Bny Mellon Arx Liquidez FI R
|1.63 千
|2.65 千
|0.00
|
LQDZV:BZ
Bny Mellon Arx Liquidez FI R
|1.62 千
|2.65 千
|0.00
|
LIQX:BZ
BNY Mellon Arx Liquidez FI R
|1.63 千
|2.65 千
|0.00
|
LIQVIII:BZ
BNY Mellon Arx Liquidez FI R
|1.63 千
|2.65 千
|0.00
|
LIQDIII:BZ
BNY Mellon Arx Liquidez FI R
|1.61 千
|2.65 千
|0.00
|
LQDZVI:BZ
BNY Mellon Arx Liquidez FI R
|1.62 千
|2.65 千
|0.00
|
LIQDII:BZ
Bny Mellon Arx Liquidez FI R
|1.61 千
|2.65 千
|0.00
|
LQDZVII:BZ
Bny Mellon Arx Liquidez FI R
|1.62 千
|2.65 千
|0.00
|
BMALRLP:BZ
Bny Mellon Arx Liquidez FI R
|1.59 千
|2.65 千
|0.00
企業概要
Leblon Acoes FIC FIA is an open-end Fund of Funds incorporated in Brazil. The objective of the Fund is capital growth.The Fund will invest at least 95% of its assets in Equity Funds and may use a leverage strategy.
住所Leblon Equities
Av. Niemeyer, 2 Salas 201 e 202
22450-220, Rio de Janeiro - RJ
Brazil
電話番号55-21-3206-7300
Webサイトwww.leblonequities.com.br