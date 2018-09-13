Leblon Equities Partners IV
LEBEQIV:BZ
35.23
BRL
1.68
5.00%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
52週レンジ
33.56 - 81.06
1年トータルリターン
-53.76%
年初来リターン
-47.59%
前日終値
33.56
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
ファンド分類
Growth Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
35.23434
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 09/13/2018)
47.564
設定日
10/25/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SGPS3:BZ
ｽﾌﾟﾘﾝｸﾞｽ･ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ﾊﾟﾙﾃｨｼﾊﾟｿｴｽ
|8.39 百万
|59.14 百万
|100.00
企業概要
Leblon Equities Partners IV FI Acoes is a closed-end fund incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The fund mainly invest in equity securities. This Fund complies with the provisions of Resolution 3.792/2009 of National Monetary Council.
住所Leblon Equities
Av. Niemeyer, 2 Salas 201 e 202
22450-220, Rio de Janeiro - RJ
Brazil
電話番号55-21-3206-7300
Webサイトwww.leblonequities.com.br