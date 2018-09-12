FII RM Leblon Corporate

LEBCORP:BZ
50.25
BRL
0.02
0.05%
更新日時 2018/09/12
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
52週レンジ
43.58 - 50.36
1年トータルリターン
14.43%
年初来リターン
8.72%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
50.27
52週レンジ
43.58 - 50.36
1年トータルリターン
14.23%
年初来リターン
8.72%
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
ファンド分類
Physical Assets and Securities
運用アセットクラス
Real Estate
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/12/2018)
50.24921
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 09/12/2018)
53.306
設定日
08/14/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.15%
経費率
-
企業概要
FII RM Leblon Corporate is a Real Estate Fund incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation.
住所
BRL Trust Distribuidora de Valores
Mobiliarios SA
Rua Iguatemi, 151, 19 andar
Itaim Bibi
Sao Paulo, SP
電話番号
-
Webサイト
-