FII RM Leblon Corporate
LEBCORP:BZ
50.25
BRL
0.02
0.05%
更新日時 2018/09/12
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
52週レンジ
43.58 - 50.36
1年トータルリターン
14.43%
年初来リターン
8.72%
前日終値
50.27
ファンド分類
Physical Assets and Securities
運用アセットクラス
Real Estate
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/12/2018)
50.24921
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 09/12/2018)
53.306
設定日
08/14/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.15%
経費率
-
企業概要
FII RM Leblon Corporate is a Real Estate Fund incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation.
住所BRL Trust Distribuidora de Valores
Mobiliarios SA
Rua Iguatemi, 151, 19 andar
Itaim Bibi
Sao Paulo, SP
電話番号-
Webサイト
-