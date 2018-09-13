KBL Richelieu Gestion KBL Ri
LEAULEH:FP
162.31
EUR
0.13
0.08%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
161.36 - 168.29
1年トータルリターン
-0.48%
年初来リターン
-1.92%
前日終値
162.18
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
162.31
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 09/13/2018)
8.170
設定日
06/18/2002
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
FREDERIC PASQUIER
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.20%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
KBLOTCI:FP
KBL Richelieu - Obligations
|17.20
|1.88 百万
|20.07
|
HFHPERA:LX
ﾍﾘｳﾑ･ﾊﾟﾌｫｰﾏﾝｽ
|550.00
|663.89 千
|7.10
|
FLOTH:IM
Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note
|6.50 千
|648.57 千
|6.94
|
HSBASIC:LX
HSBC GIFｱｼﾞｱ除日本株中小企業
|6.00 千
|454.19 千
|4.86
|
TREHYQA:LX
Tﾛｳ･ﾌﾟﾗｲｽ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞSICAV-欧州ﾊｲ･
|36.00 千
|442.80 千
|4.74
|
MKTN:FP
Amundi ETF iSTOXX Europe Mul
|17.75 千
|433.72 千
|4.64
|
KBLRFSI:FP
Richelieu Family Small Cap
|3.20
|425.64 千
|4.55
|
KEMPECA:LX
ｹﾝﾍﾟﾝ･ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-ｹﾝﾍﾟﾝL
|12.60 千
|415.80 千
|4.45
|
WTEC:LN
SPDR MSCI World Technology U
|9.00 千
|405.63 千
|4.34
|
FFFOCUA:LX
ﾌｨﾃﾞﾘﾃｨ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ:ﾁｬｲﾅ･ﾌｫｰｶｽ･ﾌｧﾝ
|20.50 千
|392.99 千
|4.21
企業概要
KBL Richelieu Harmonie 50 is an open-end fund of fund registered in France. The Fund's objective is to provide maximum mid-term total return. The portfolio is diversified by investing in other funds, from 0% to 55% in equity or mixed products, from 45% to 100% in money market or fixed income products.
住所KBL Richelieu Gestion SA
22 Boulevard Malesherbes
75008 Paris
France
電話番号-
WebサイトWWW.KBLRICHELIEU.COM