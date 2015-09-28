Lazard European Alternative
商品分類
Open-End Fund
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
European Region
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
European Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/12/2018)
531.296
設定日
09/28/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
LEOPOLD ARMINJON
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.75%
経費率
-
企業概要
Lazard European Alternative Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to seek long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of equities and equity-related securities of or relating to companies that are domiciled, incorporated or listed in Europe.
住所Iona Building Block
Shelbourne Road
Dublin 4
Ireland
電話番号-
Webサイト
-