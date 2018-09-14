Barclays EA Tsy TR Unh USD
LEATTRUU:IND
266.4596
0.5811
0.22%
更新日時 2018/09/14
前日終値
267.0407
52週レンジ
258.6500 - 287.4658
1年トータルリターン
-2.14%
年初来リターン
-3.00%
指数構成銘柄
0
値上り銘柄
0
値下り銘柄
0
企業概要
The Bloomberg Barclays Euro Treasury Index consists of fixed-rate, investment grade public obligations of the soverign countries particpating in the European Monetary Index. This index currently contains euro-denominated issues from 13 countries.
