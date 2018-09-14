Euro Aggregate Treasury
LEATTREU:IND
252.4450
0.3772
0.15%
更新日時 2018/09/14
前日終値
252.8222
52週レンジ
250.1888 - 256.6390
1年トータルリターン
0.35%
年初来リターン
-0.16%
指数構成銘柄
0
値上り銘柄
0
値下り銘柄
0
企業概要
The Bloomberg Barclays Euro Treasury Index consists of fixed-rate, investment grade public obligations of the soverign countries particpating in the European Monetary Index. This index currently contains euro-denominated issues from 13 countries.
