Lazard European Alternative
LEARUHM:ID
113.67
USD
0.10
0.09%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
107.17 - 113.96
1年トータルリターン
5.71%
年初来リターン
5.10%
前日終値
113.77
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
European Region
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
European Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
113.6703
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 08/31/2018)
531.576
設定日
09/28/2015
直近配当額 ( 04/03/2017)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
LEOPOLD ARMINJON
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
Lazard European Alternative Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to seek long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of equities and equity-related securities of or relating to companies that are domiciled, incorporated or listed in Europe.
住所Iona Building Block
Shelbourne Road
Dublin 4
Ireland
電話番号-
Webサイト
-