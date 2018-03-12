Lazard Emerging Markets Equi

LEAOX:US
NASDAQ GM
12.97
USD
0.06
0.46%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.59 - 13.51
1年トータルリターン
35.99%
年初来リターン
5.70%
前日終値
12.91
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Emerging Market Stock
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
12.97
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
5.071
設定日
01/01/2011
直近配当額 ( 12/21/2017)
0.10437
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.80%
ファンドマネージャ
PAUL MOGHTADER / CRAIG S SCHOLL
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.25%
信託報酬額
0.85%
経費率
1.40%
企業概要
Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Advantage Portfolio is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests in equity securities, principally common stocks, of emerging markets companies. In managing the Portfolio, the Investment Manager utilizes a quantitatively driven, bottom up stock selection process.
住所
Lazard Funds
30 Rockefeller Plaza
New York, NY 10112
電話番号
1-800-823-6300
Webサイト
www.lazardnet.com