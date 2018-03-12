Lazard Emerging Markets Equi
LEAOX:US
NASDAQ GM
12.97
USD
0.06
0.46%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.59 - 13.51
1年トータルリターン
35.99%
年初来リターン
5.70%
前日終値
12.91
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Emerging Market Stock
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
12.97
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
5.071
設定日
01/01/2011
直近配当額 ( 12/21/2017)
0.10437
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.80%
ファンドマネージャ
PAUL MOGHTADER / CRAIG S SCHOLL
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.25%
信託報酬額
0.85%
経費率
1.40%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SMSN:LI
ｻﾑｽﾝ電子
|207.00
|247.72 千
|5.41
|
TSM:US
台湾積体電路製造 [TSMC/台湾ｾ
|5.63 千
|223.35 千
|4.88
|
700:HK
騰訊[ﾃﾝｾﾝﾄ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞｽ]
|4.20 千
|217.12 千
|4.74
|
BABA:US
ｱﾘﾊﾞﾊﾞ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞ
|931.00
|160.53 千
|3.51
|
939:HK
中国建設銀行 [ﾁｬｲﾅ･ｺﾝｽﾄﾗｸｼｮﾝ
|102.00 千
|93.82 千
|2.05
|
NPN:SJ
ナスパーズ
|279.00
|77.74 千
|1.70
|
1398:HK
中国工商銀行
|86.00 千
|68.96 千
|1.51
|
KB:US
KBﾌｨﾅﾝｼｬﾙ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|1.03 千
|60.15 千
|1.31
|
SBER:LI
ｽﾞﾍﾞﾙﾊﾞﾝｸ･ｵﾌﾞ･ﾛｼｱ
|3.33 千
|56.38 千
|1.23
|
000660:KS
SKﾊｲﾆｯｸｽ
|781.00
|55.15 千
|1.20
企業概要
Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Advantage Portfolio is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests in equity securities, principally common stocks, of emerging markets companies. In managing the Portfolio, the Investment Manager utilizes a quantitatively driven, bottom up stock selection process.
住所Lazard Funds
30 Rockefeller Plaza
New York, NY 10112
電話番号1-800-823-6300
Webサイトwww.lazardnet.com