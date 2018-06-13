Lealtad
LEALTAD:SM
11.23
EUR
0.01
0.07%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
10.85 - 11.57
1年トータルリターン
-0.20%
年初来リターン
-0.19%
前日終値
11.22
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
European Region
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
European Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
11.23118
資産総額 (千 EUR) ( 06/13/2018)
744.134
設定日
11/05/1997
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.35%
経費率
-
企業概要
Lealtad is an open-end pension fund incorporated in Spain. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund invests 50% of its assets in stocks (75% European and 25% Spanish) and 0% in fixed-income securities. The duration of the fixed-income portfolio is 2.5 years.
住所Caser Cia de Seguros y Reaseguros SA
Ave de Burgos 109 5a Planta
Parque Empresarial El Pilar
28050 Madrid
Spain
電話番号34-91-214-6179
Webサイトwww.caser.es