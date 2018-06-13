Lazard Emerging Markets Equi

LEAIX:US
NASDAQ GM
12.20
USD
0.10
0.81%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
10.48 - 13.51
1年トータルリターン
16.77%
年初来リターン
-0.57%
ファンド分類
Emerging Market Stock
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
12.2
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
4.933
設定日
01/01/2011
直近配当額 ( 12/21/2017)
0.14085
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.15%
ファンドマネージャ
PAUL MOGHTADER / CRAIG S SCHOLL
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.00%
信託報酬額
0.85%
経費率
1.10%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
TSM:US
台湾積体電路製造 [TSMC/台湾ｾ
5.63 千 246.50 千 4.87
700:HK
騰訊[ﾃﾝｾﾝﾄ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞｽ]
4.60 千 244.86 千 4.84
SMSN:LI
ｻﾑｽﾝ電子
207.00 237.74 千 4.70
BABA:US
ｱﾘﾊﾞﾊﾞ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞ
970.00 178.03 千 3.52
SBER:LI
ｽﾞﾍﾞﾙﾊﾞﾝｸ･ｵﾌﾞ･ﾛｼｱ
4.58 千 85.54 千 1.69
939:HK
中国建設銀行 [ﾁｬｲﾅ･ｺﾝｽﾄﾗｸｼｮﾝ
77.00 千 80.01 千 1.58
1398:HK
中国工商銀行
86.00 千 74.58 千 1.47
TRIXX:US
ｽﾃｰﾄ･ｽﾄﾘｰﾄ･ｲﾝｽﾃｨﾁｭｰｼｮﾅﾙ･ﾄﾚｼﾞ
72.25 千 72.25 千 1.43
NPN:SJ
ナスパーズ
279.00 68.34 千 1.35
INFY:US
ｲﾝﾌｫｼｽ
3.12 千 55.62 千 1.10
企業概要
Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Advantage Portfolio is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests in equity securities, principally common stocks, of emerging markets companies. In managing the Portfolio, the Investment Manager utilizes a quantitatively driven, bottom up stock selection process.
住所
Lazard Funds
30 Rockefeller Plaza
New York, NY 10112
電話番号
1-800-823-6300
Webサイト
www.lazardnet.com