Lazard Emerging Markets Equi
LEAIX:US
NASDAQ GM
12.20
USD
0.10
0.81%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
10.48 - 13.51
1年トータルリターン
16.77%
年初来リターン
-0.57%
前日終値
12.30
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Emerging Market Stock
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
12.2
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
4.933
設定日
01/01/2011
直近配当額 ( 12/21/2017)
0.14085
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.15%
ファンドマネージャ
PAUL MOGHTADER / CRAIG S SCHOLL
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.00%
信託報酬額
0.85%
経費率
1.10%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
TSM:US
台湾積体電路製造 [TSMC/台湾ｾ
|5.63 千
|246.50 千
|4.87
|
700:HK
騰訊[ﾃﾝｾﾝﾄ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞｽ]
|4.60 千
|244.86 千
|4.84
|
SMSN:LI
ｻﾑｽﾝ電子
|207.00
|237.74 千
|4.70
|
BABA:US
ｱﾘﾊﾞﾊﾞ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞ
|970.00
|178.03 千
|3.52
|
SBER:LI
ｽﾞﾍﾞﾙﾊﾞﾝｸ･ｵﾌﾞ･ﾛｼｱ
|4.58 千
|85.54 千
|1.69
|
939:HK
中国建設銀行 [ﾁｬｲﾅ･ｺﾝｽﾄﾗｸｼｮﾝ
|77.00 千
|80.01 千
|1.58
|
1398:HK
中国工商銀行
|86.00 千
|74.58 千
|1.47
|
TRIXX:US
ｽﾃｰﾄ･ｽﾄﾘｰﾄ･ｲﾝｽﾃｨﾁｭｰｼｮﾅﾙ･ﾄﾚｼﾞ
|72.25 千
|72.25 千
|1.43
|
NPN:SJ
ナスパーズ
|279.00
|68.34 千
|1.35
|
INFY:US
ｲﾝﾌｫｼｽ
|3.12 千
|55.62 千
|1.10
企業概要
Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Advantage Portfolio is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests in equity securities, principally common stocks, of emerging markets companies. In managing the Portfolio, the Investment Manager utilizes a quantitatively driven, bottom up stock selection process.
住所Lazard Funds
30 Rockefeller Plaza
New York, NY 10112
電話番号1-800-823-6300
Webサイトwww.lazardnet.com