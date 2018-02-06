Leo Portfolios SIF - Aganola
LEAGCAU:LX
110.76
USD
0.28
0.25%
更新日時 2018/02/06
商品分類
SICAV
前日終値
111.04
1年トータルリターン
5.46%
ファンド分類
Fixed Income Diversified
運用アセットクラス
Alternative
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 02/06/2018)
110.7601
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 02/28/2018)
4.812
設定日
06/01/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
Leo Portfolios SIF - Aganola Global Convertibles Active Delta Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to achieve total return. The Fund invests in convertible debt securities, in particular in convertible and exchangeable bonds and notes as well as in other equity-linked hybrid debt securities with embedded derivatives.
住所Leo Portfolios SIF
15 Avenue JF Kennedy
L-1855 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイト
-