更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
2,888.21 - 3,211.01
1年トータルリターン
5.01%
年初来リターン
1.75%
1年トータルリターン
5.87%
年初来リターン
1.75%
ファンド分類
Aggressive Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
3,117.23
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/14/2018)
3.063
設定日
12/27/1991
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
4.00%
償還手数料
0.50%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.25%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AAPL:US
アップル
|1.40 千
|249.37 千
|7.36
|
PYPL:US
ﾍﾟｲﾊﾟﾙ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞｽ
|3.00 千
|238.23 千
|7.03
|
AABA:US
ｱﾙﾀﾊﾞ
|3.00 千
|224.55 千
|6.62
|
EBAY:US
ｲｰﾍﾞｲ
|5.00 千
|214.30 千
|6.32
|
T:US
AT&T
|5.00 千
|181.50 千
|5.35
|
TOT:US
トタル
|3.00 千
|170.07 千
|5.02
|
GM:US
ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ･ﾓｰﾀｰｽﾞ(GM)
|4.00 千
|157.40 千
|4.64
|
AMGN:US
アムジェン
|850.00
|156.20 千
|4.61
|
ADM:US
ｱｰﾁｬｰ･ﾀﾞﾆｴﾙｽﾞ･ﾐｯﾄﾞﾗﾝﾄﾞ
|3.75 千
|155.70 千
|4.59
|
IP:US
ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙ･ﾍﾟｰﾊﾟｰ
|2.60 千
|154.93 千
|4.57
企業概要
Luxembourg European and American Fund is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to provide high net worth individuals and institutions with an international investment vehicle for the purpose of realizing long-term capital growth. The Fund mainly invests in large-cap companies in the United States. The Fund may also invest in bonds.
