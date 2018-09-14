Luxembourg European and Amer

LEAFSVI:LX
3,117.23
USD
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
2,888.21 - 3,211.01
1年トータルリターン
5.01%
年初来リターン
1.75%
ファンド分類
Aggressive Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
3,117.23
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/14/2018)
3.063
設定日
12/27/1991
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
4.00%
償還手数料
0.50%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.25%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
AAPL:US
アップル
1.40 千 249.37 千 7.36
PYPL:US
ﾍﾟｲﾊﾟﾙ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞｽ
3.00 千 238.23 千 7.03
AABA:US
ｱﾙﾀﾊﾞ
3.00 千 224.55 千 6.62
EBAY:US
ｲｰﾍﾞｲ
5.00 千 214.30 千 6.32
T:US
AT&T
5.00 千 181.50 千 5.35
TOT:US
トタル
3.00 千 170.07 千 5.02
GM:US
ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ･ﾓｰﾀｰｽﾞ(GM)
4.00 千 157.40 千 4.64
AMGN:US
アムジェン
850.00 156.20 千 4.61
ADM:US
ｱｰﾁｬｰ･ﾀﾞﾆｴﾙｽﾞ･ﾐｯﾄﾞﾗﾝﾄﾞ
3.75 千 155.70 千 4.59
IP:US
ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙ･ﾍﾟｰﾊﾟｰ
2.60 千 154.93 千 4.57
企業概要
Luxembourg European and American Fund is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to provide high net worth individuals and institutions with an international investment vehicle for the purpose of realizing long-term capital growth. The Fund mainly invests in large-cap companies in the United States. The Fund may also invest in bonds.
住所
Luxembourg European and American Fnd
69, route d'Esch
Luxembourg
電話番号
-
Webサイト
-