ETFS Lead Individual Securit
LEAD:IM
BrsaItaliana
18.834
EUR
0.046
0.24%
更新日時 0:35 JST 2018/06/15
始値
18.852
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
18.834 - 18.852
出来高
803
前日終値
18.880
52週レンジ
16.420 - 19.650
1年トータルリターン
14.21%
年初来リターン
1.35%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
18.775
資産総額 (千 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
514.003
設定日
01/04/2012
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
0.56%
乖離率52週平均値
-0.02%
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.49%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
10.46%
3年トータルリターン
7.00%
5年トータルリターン
3.70%
企業概要
ETFS Lead is an open-ended Exchange Traded Commodity, incorporated in Jersey and UCITS eligible. ETFS Lead is designed to track the Bloomberg Lead Total Return Index. ETFS Lead allow investors to invest in the lead commodity market without the need to take delivery of physical lead or trade in futures contracts.
住所ETFS Commodity Securities Limited
Ordnance House
31 Pier Road, St Helier
Jersey JE4 8PW
Channel Islands
電話番号+44-20-7448-4330 Tel
Webサイトwww.etfsecurities.com