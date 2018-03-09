Leblon Acoes II FIC FIA
LEACOII:BZ
137.98
BRL
1.68
1.23%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
94.02 - 139.69
年初来リターン
11.79%
前日終値
136.30
ファンド分類
Blend Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
137.9752
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/09/2018)
22.586
設定日
03/24/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.00%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LEBLONB:BZ
Leblon Acoes Master FIA
|12.13 千
|5.63 百万
|100.28
|
BMALRLP:BZ
Bny Mellon Arx Liquidez FI R
|347.00
|560.15
|0.01
|
LIQDII:BZ
Bny Mellon Arx Liquidez FI R
|353.00
|560.16
|0.01
|
LIQDIII:BZ
BNY Mellon Arx Liquidez FI R
|353.00
|560.16
|0.01
|
LQDZVII:BZ
Bny Mellon Arx Liquidez FI R
|354.00
|560.16
|0.01
|
LQDZVI:BZ
BNY Mellon Arx Liquidez FI R
|354.00
|560.17
|0.01
|
LIQDIV:BZ
BNY Mellon Arx Liquidez FI R
|353.00
|560.17
|0.01
|
LQDZV:BZ
Bny Mellon Arx Liquidez FI R
|354.00
|560.17
|0.01
|
LIQVIII:BZ
BNY Mellon Arx Liquidez FI R
|358.00
|560.17
|0.01
|
LIQX:BZ
BNY Mellon Arx Liquidez FI R
|358.00
|560.17
|0.01
企業概要
Leblon Acoes II FIC FIA is an open-end fund of funds incorporated in Brazil. The Fund will invest in other Equity mutual funds.
住所Leblon Equities
Av. Niemeyer, 2 Salas 201 e 202
22450-220, Rio de Janeiro - RJ
Brazil
電話番号55-21-3206-7300
Webサイトwww.leblonequities.com.br