Leland Thomson Reuters Ventu
LDVIX:US
NASDAQ GM
18.33
USD
0.47
2.63%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
11.26 - 18.33
1年トータルリターン
65.97%
年初来リターン
25.89%
前日終値
17.86
52週レンジ
11.26 - 18.33
1年トータルリターン
67.19%
年初来リターン
25.89%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Blend Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
18.33
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
41.414
設定日
10/01/2014
直近配当額 ( 12/13/2017)
0.3743
直近配当利回り（税込）
4.08%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
1.00%
手数料
0.00%
信託報酬額
1.25%
経費率
1.50%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
MA:US
ﾏｽﾀｰｶｰﾄﾞ
|7.46 千
|1.13 百万
|5.28
|
TRPXX:US
STIT-ﾄﾚｼﾞｬﾘｰ･ﾎﾟｰﾄﾌｫﾘｵ
|644.23 千
|644.23 千
|3.01
|
MSFT:US
ﾏｲｸﾛｿﾌﾄ
|7.26 千
|621.36 千
|2.91
|
IBM:US
IBM
|3.85 千
|590.67 千
|2.76
|
FB:US
ﾌｪｲｽﾌﾞｯｸ
|3.25 千
|574.02 千
|2.69
|
V:US
ﾋﾞｻﾞ
|4.90 千
|559.04 千
|2.62
|
ADBE:US
ｱﾄﾞﾋﾞｼｽﾃﾑｽﾞ
|3.17 千
|554.81 千
|2.60
|
ATVI:US
ｱｸﾃｨﾋﾞｼﾞｮﾝ･ﾌﾞﾘｻﾞｰﾄﾞ
|8.53 千
|540.25 千
|2.53
|
CRM:US
セールスフォース･ドットコム
|5.07 千
|518.51 千
|2.43
|
ADP:US
ｵｰﾄﾏﾁｯｸ･ﾃﾞｰﾀ･ﾌﾟﾛｾｼﾝｸﾞ(ADP)
|4.42 千
|517.75 千
|2.42
企業概要
Leland Thomson Reuters Venture Capital Index Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund aims to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price performance of a specific benchmark designed to track the performance of the U.S. venture capital industry. The Fund's current benchmark is the Thomson Reuters Venture Capital Index.
住所Max Funds LLC
1350 Avenue of the Americas
2nd Floor
New York, NY 10019
電話番号-
Webサイト
-