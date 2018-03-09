Landkreditt Utbytte VPFO
LDUTBNO:NO
176.63
NOK
0.43
0.24%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
154.92 - 177.54
1年トータルリターン
15.84%
年初来リターン
1.88%
前日終値
176.20
52週レンジ
154.92 - 177.54
1年トータルリターン
15.85%
年初来リターン
1.88%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Value Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Norway
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
176.6297
資産総額 (十億 NOK) ( 02/28/2018)
1.398
設定日
02/28/2013
直近配当額 ( 06/06/2017)
6
直近配当利回り（税込）
3.40%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.50%
償還手数料
0.25%
償還手数料
0.25%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
Landkreditt Utbytte is an open-end fund incorporated in Norway. The Fund's objective is capital growth on a long term perspective. The Fund invests in equity and certificates on the Norwegian market.
住所Landkreditt Forvaltning AS
Postboks 1824 Vika
0123 Oslo
Norway
電話番号47-22-31-31-31 Tel
Webサイト
-